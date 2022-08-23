[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink makes new record with “Pink Venom” music video

(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Blackpink broke its own record with the music video for “Pink Venom” on YouTube, according to the platform’s official tally.



The video logged 90.4 million views in 24 hours when it was unveiled on Friday, surpassing the record it set with the music video for “How You Like That” that amassed 86.3 million views. This is a record for a music video from a female artist, and the third-highest in the world.



The video for the pre-release from its upcoming second studio album generated 100 million views in about 29 hours, a record for a K-pop girl group, and is maintaining the top spot as the most-viewed video on YouTube for four days.



The song topped iTunes top songs chart in 74 regions so far and stayed atop Spotify’s Global Top 50 chart for three days.



Its second LP “Born Pink” will be released on Sept. 16.



TXT to drop pre-release song in Japan



(Credit: Big Hit Music)



Tomorrow X Together will drop a song from its upcoming single album in Japan on Wednesday.



“Kimijyanai Darekano Aisigata”is a pop rock number from its third Japanese single “Good Boy Gone Bad” that will be fully released on Aug. 31. It will be the first Japanese-language song the bandmates wrote, as Yeonjun, Taehyun and Huening Kai participated in writing it. The track will also be the theme song for a Japanese adaptation of the drama “Heart Signal” that starts airing on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, the quintet performed at Summer Sonic 2022 that was held over the weekend in Tokyo and Osaka. It is the largest music festival in Japan.



From Sept. 3, the band will start Japan leg of its first international tour Act: Love Sick, going live in Osaka and Chiba.



SHINee’s Minho to release solo songs in Japan



(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Minho of SHINee will release two solo songs in Japan on Wednesday, according to label SM Entertainment on Tuesday.



The songs, titled “Romeo and Juliet” and “Falling Free,” will be available on a number of global music platforms. The veteran idol presented the two songs at his solo fan meet event in Japan in May.



In the meantime, Minho and bandmate Key will join the star-studded lineup for the label’s concert SM Town Live 2022 that will be held at Tokyo Dome on Aug. 27-29. At the Seoul gig held in Suwon on Sunday, the two members said that they were thrilled to take to the stage in front of such big audience for the first time in a long while.



“Onew is touring Japan and our youngest Taemin is diligently serving his military duty … we’ll be able to put on a good performance as a full group next year,” they added.



Red Velvet’s Yeri teams up with Sam Kim



(Credit: SM Entertainment)