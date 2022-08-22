 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

UN expert on North Korea human rights to meet with Lee Dae-jun’s family

By Kim Arin
Published : Aug 22, 2022 - 17:22       Updated : Aug 22, 2022 - 19:56

In this letter addressed to Elizabeth Salmon, the newly appointed UN special rapporteur on North Korea human rights, the son of Lee Dae-jun asked for her help in the family’s efforts “to make North Korea’s atrocities widely known.” (courtesy of family)
In this letter addressed to Elizabeth Salmon, the newly appointed UN special rapporteur on North Korea human rights, the son of Lee Dae-jun asked for her help in the family’s efforts “to make North Korea’s atrocities widely known.” (courtesy of family)

The family of Lee Dae-jun, a South Korean government worker who was shot dead by North Korean soldiers at sea in September 2020, will be meeting with Elizabeth Salmon, the United Nations’ newly appointed special rapporteur on the human rights situation in North Korea.

Lee Rae-jin, the deceased official’s older brother, told The Korea Herald that the UN Human Rights Office in Seoul confirmed to him on Monday that the family’s meeting with Salmon would be on Sept. 3.

According to Lee, his family requested the meeting with the new UN special rapporteur soon after she was appointed to the post earlier this month.

In a letter addressed to Salmon on Aug. 2, Lee’s nephew and the son of the official asked for her help in the family’s efforts “to make North Korea’s atrocities widely known.”

Lee said that during the meeting with Salmon, he wished to discuss “unresolved questions” raised by the 2020 death of his brother.

“I think that there is a role that the UN could play in raising awareness in the international community and making sure that no such atrocity occurs in the future,” he said.

In response to The Korea Herald’s question about whether the meeting was arranged, an official with the UN human rights body’s Seoul office declined to confirm, saying, “We don’t confirm meetings with special rapporteurs, but you can check with the family.”

The official added that there will be an announcement regarding Salmon’s visit on Tuesday.

Salmon is making her first official trip to South Korea for a week from Aug. 29, according to sources familiar with the matter.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)

Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114