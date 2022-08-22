UN expert on North Korea human rights to meet with Lee Dae-jun’s family

In this letter addressed to Elizabeth Salmon, the newly appointed UN special rapporteur on North Korea human rights, the son of Lee Dae-jun asked for her help in the family’s efforts “to make North Korea’s atrocities widely known.” (courtesy of family)
The family of Lee Dae-jun, a South Korean government worker who was shot dead by North Korean soldiers at sea in September 2020, will be meeting with Elizabeth Salmon, the United Nations’ newly appointed special rapporteur on the human rights situation in North Korea.
Lee Rae-jin, the deceased official’s older brother, told The Korea Herald that the UN Human Rights Office in Seoul confirmed to him on Monday that the family’s meeting with Salmon would be on Sept. 3.
According to Lee, his family requested the meeting with the new UN special rapporteur soon after she was appointed to the post earlier this month.
In a letter addressed to Salmon on Aug. 2, Lee’s nephew and the son of the official asked for her help in the family’s efforts “to make North Korea’s atrocities widely known.”
Lee said that during the meeting with Salmon, he wished to discuss “unresolved questions” raised by the 2020 death of his brother.
“I think that there is a role that the UN could play in raising awareness in the international community and making sure that no such atrocity occurs in the future,” he said.
In response to The Korea Herald’s question about whether the meeting was arranged, an official with the UN human rights body’s Seoul office declined to confirm, saying, “We don’t confirm meetings with special rapporteurs, but you can check with the family.”
The official added that there will be an announcement regarding Salmon’s visit on Tuesday.
Salmon is making her first official trip to South Korea for a week from Aug. 29, according to sources familiar with the matter.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)