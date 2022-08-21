 Back To Top
Business

[Graphic News] Exports of Korean instant noodles hit all-time high

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Aug 22, 2022 - 10:01       Updated : Aug 22, 2022 - 10:01

South Korea’s exports of instant noodles hit a fresh all-time high in the first half of the year amid the increasing popularity of Korean pop culture and a rise in demand for home-cooked food, data showed.

Exports of instant noodles, or “ramyeon” in Korean, came to $383.4 million in the January-June period, according to data from the food industry and the Korea Customs Service. 

The figure was up 19.9 percent from the same period a year earlier when ramyeon exports rose to a record-high $319.69 million.

The rise is attributed to the growing popularity of K-culture and a rise in demand for food that can be easily cooked at home amid pandemic-related restrictions on public gatherings.

China was the largest market for ramyeon followed by the US and Japan. (Yonhap)


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
