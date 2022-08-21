[Graphic News] Exports of Korean instant noodles hit all-time high

South Korea’s exports of instant noodles hit a fresh all-time high in the first half of the year amid the increasing popularity of Korean pop culture and a rise in demand for home-cooked food, data showed.
Exports of instant noodles, or “ramyeon” in Korean, came to $383.4 million in the January-June period, according to data from the food industry and the Korea Customs Service.
The figure was up 19.9 percent from the same period a year earlier when ramyeon exports rose to a record-high $319.69 million.
The rise is attributed to the growing popularity of K-culture and a rise in demand for food that can be easily cooked at home amid pandemic-related restrictions on public gatherings.
China was the largest market for ramyeon followed by the US and Japan. (Yonhap)
