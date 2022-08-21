Vice FM to visit UN headquarters for briefings on NK policy

Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon will visit the U.N. headquarters this week to offer briefings on the government's policy on North Korea, including President Yoon Suk-yeol's "audacious plan" calling for denuclearization in exchange for economic aid, the ministry said Sunday.

Lee will visit New York from Sunday to Thursday for meetings with Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed; Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu; UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell; and U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the ministry said.

Yoon unveiled the "audacious plan" in his Liberation Day address, offering to carry out massive food assistance and infrastructure projects in the North if Pyongyang demonstrates its commitment to denuclearization.

North Korea has reacted negatively, calling the proposal the "height of absurdity." (Yonhap)