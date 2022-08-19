 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Kospi firms’ operating profits jump on Samsung Electronics

By Choi Si-young
Published : Aug 19, 2022 - 17:16       Updated : Aug 19, 2022 - 17:23
(123rf)
(123rf)
Companies on South Korea’s benchmark Kospi overall saw their combined operating profit in the first six months of this year rise 7 percent from a year earlier, thanks to Samsung Electronics, the biggest company on the main board by revenue.

According to Korea Exchange data Friday, 696 firms on the Kospi reported 746 trillion won ($562.2 billion) in revenue between January and June, up 19 percent from the previous year. Operating profits came to 54 trillion won, a 7 percent jump.

But their combined figure would record a drop of 8 percent without Samsung Electronics, which accounted for 36 percent of the operating profit made by the 696 firms. Total revenue was not as heavily affected, still soaring 17 percent even without the world’s largest chipmaker, as opposed to 19 percent with it.

By sector, 17 industries -- including transportation, transportation equipment, warehouses and clothing and textiles -- reported gains in their operating profits, while construction and energy industries like electricity and gas recorded losses. 

Higher energy prices prompted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have taken a toll on local energy firms.

Meanwhile, companies listed on the tech-savvy Kosdaq posted annual increases of 22 percent and 16 percent in their revenue and operating profits, respectively, in the same period.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114