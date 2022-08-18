Presidential office set for shake-up

Chief of Staff Kim Dae-ki speaks at a briefing held Thursday at the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul. (Yonhap)



President Yoon Suk-yeol is likely to restructure the presidential secretariat in an attempt to make a breakthrough after weeks of low approval ratings.



According to Yoon‘s Chief of Staff Kim Dae-ki, the presidential office is reviewing a number of changes to the secretariat including a senior secretary for policy planning.



He said that Korea International Trade Association vice chair Lee Kwan-sup was likely to be chosen for the post.



Lee, the former head of the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power, resigned in 2018 after opposing the Moon administration’s nuclear phase-out policy.



Kim also said that news reports regarding the planned changes within the presidential office had not been finalized.



Earlier in the day, multiple media reported changes under review citing high-level officials within the Yoon government. According to the reports, Yoon is considering adding a top level post and two senior sectaries to his secretariat to strengthen his office’s policymaking capabilities. At present, the presidential secretariat consists of two top-level positions -- chief of staff and chief of the National Security Office -- and five senior secretaries.



The reported plans would see the addition of a top-level post to head a tentatively named “office for planning and management.” The post will be on the level of the national security office chief. Someone from the offices of Secretary to the President for Administrative Affairs or Secretary to the President for General Affairs have been discussed for the post.



The addition of a senior secretary for policy affairs appears to be a bid to strengthen the presidential secretariat’s policymaking, and to manage policies from government agencies.



Since Yoon took office in May, there have been a number of cases where policies or modifications of regulations were announced only to be retracted.



For instance, the Education Ministry has created chaos over the past few months over its now-abandoned policy to lower the school entry age to 5, with multiple flip-flops on its stance.



Though Yoon had abolished the post for overseeing policies to minimize the size of the presidential office, promising for a “smaller government,” he will likely add a new position to oversee state policies for his administration to work more effectively.



Kim Dae-ki also revealed that a new senior secretary for public relations will be announced Sunday.



Former lawmaker Kim Eun-hye is said to be one of the leading candidates for the post. Kim Eun-hye served as a spokesperson for Yoon when he was president-elect.



Though it has been only 100 days since taking the office, Yoon has been pushed to the brink of leadership crisis with approval ratings remaining below 30 percent for several weeks. The low approval ratings follow the controversies surrounding personnel appointments of Yoon, the flip-flops over state affair moves and also multiple allegations surrounding first lady Kim Keon-hee which are yet to be resolved.



By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)