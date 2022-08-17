[Herald Interview] BAE173 aims to strengthen its presence in K-pop scene with ‘Odyssey: Dash’

K-pop boy group BAE173 poses for photos during an interview with a group of reporters at Pocketdol Studio’s headquarters in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, Tuesday. (Pocketdol Studio)

With a slew of big-name K-pop artists splashing onto the scene with summer bops, rookie boy group BAE173 has also joined the flock with a new release.



Having dropped its fourth EP titled “Odyssey: Dash” on Wednesday, the nine-piece act held an interview with a group of reporters at its label Pocketdol Studio’s headquarters in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, a day ahead of the new album’s online release.



The act -- comprising members J-Min, Hangyul, Yoojun, Muzin, Junseo, Youngseo, Doha, Bit and Dohyon -- expressed much affection and pride for the new EP because Dohyon took part in the overall production from lyrics-writing to composition and arrangement for the first time.



“We have made a comeback with ‘Odyssey: Dash’ this time. It means more to us because the four-track album was produced by Dohyon,” Hangyul, the band’s leader said. Junseo also explained that the new EP includes the group’s ambitions to “keep moving forward.”



Dohyon said it was a “great opportunity” to take part in the overall production. He participated in writing lyrics and producing some songs featured in the group’s previous albums, and the musician said he was driven by a sense of responsibility.





