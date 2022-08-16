LG Energy Solution raises growth target on upbeat demand

LG Energy Solution’s Ochang plant in North Chungcheong Province (LG Energy Solution)
South Korea’s top electric vehicle battery maker LG Energy Solution has recently elevated this year’s sales target to 22 trillion won ($16.8 billion), an almost 10 percent jump from the previous target of 19.2 trillion won, in an upgraded growth plan that aims to achieve a two-digit operating profit ratio in the next five years.
The company offered a rosy outlook for the second half of this year, pinning high hopes on new car launches from its corporate clients, an increase in battery prices due to rising raw materials costs and the operation of the first battery-making plant under its joint venture with General Motors.
The company has poured resources into the North American market, the fastest-growing electric vehicle market globally. EV battery production there is expected to surge to 286 gigawatt-hours by 2025, a whopping sevenfold growth from this year, according to market tracker IHS Markit.
LG Energy Solution is the only battery maker to have secured supply deals with GM, Ford and Stellantis. So far, the company has invested 15 trillion won in building three battery plants in the US with annual production capacity of some 40 to 50 gigawatt-hours each, and one in Canada with an annual production capacity of 45 gigawatt-hours.
“With our advanced technology, stable value chain establishment and reliable quality, we plan to solidify our position as a global leader in profitability as well,” said LG Energy Solution Chief Financial Officer Lee Chang-sil.
By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com
