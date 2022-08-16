Festival Indonesia 2022 forges creative economy collaboration with Korea

Attendees of the event pose for a group photo in Gangam, Seoul. From Left: Iwan Tirta representative Rindu Melati , Indonesian Ambassador to Korea Gandi Sulistiyanto, Korean fashion designer Kim Seo-ryong, Indonesian Ambassador to Korea wife Susi Ardhani Sulistiyanto, Iwan Tirta CEO Widiyana Sudirman and Indonesian Embassy Minister Counsellor for Creative and Digital Economy Joannes E. Tandjung.(Indonesian Embassy in Seoul)

The Indonesia Festival 2022 was held Friday, showcasing exclusive collections of Indonesian fashion designer Iwan Tirta and Korean fashion designer Kim Seo-ryong.



The festival was organized as an initiative to promote Indonesia-Korea creative economy collaborations between the Indonesian batik industry and the South Korean fashion industry.



Applauding the initiative, Indonesian Ambassador Gandi Sulistiyanto recalled Indonesian President Joko Widodo‘s declaration of the 21st century as an era of the creative economy as the backbone of the Indonesian economy in 2015.



“Since then, the Indonesian government has played a leading role in developing a creative economy ecosystem,” Sulistiyanto said.



“Collaboration between South Korea and Indonesia will create more jobs for young talents.”



The initiative aims to enhance Indonesia-Korea’s special strategic partnership. It eminated from Widodo’s meeting with Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol at the presidential office in Seoul two weeks ago, said Sulistiyanto.



Indonesia promoted 2021 as the UN General Assembly’s International Year of Creative Economy for Sustainable Development, according to Sulistiyanto.



Indonesian Ambassador to Korea Gandi Sulistiyanto and his wife Susi Ardhani Sulistiyanto dressed in Indonesian batik (traditional dyed fabric)pose for a photo in Gangam, Seoul (Indonesian Embassy in Seoul)