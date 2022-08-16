 Back To Top
Entertainment

Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ bags trophies at HCA TV Awards

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Aug 16, 2022 - 12:26       Updated : Aug 16, 2022 - 12:26
Lee Jung-jae plays Gi-hun, a down-on-his-luck middle aged man, in “Squid Game” (Netflix)
Global sensation “Squid Game” won two trophies at the 2nd Annual Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards held in California on Saturday and Sunday.

Netflix’s megahit drama won best international series, while star Lee Jung-jae was named best actor in a streaming series, drama for his performance as Gi-hun, a debt-ridden divorcee.

“I am deeply grateful that so many of you around the world have enjoyed and supported this series. I think ‘Squid Game’ has opened a new chapter in my acting career with opportunities to share my work with many more people,” Lee said in his acceptance speech.
Nominees for best international series (Hollywood Critics Association)
The series was up against five projects for best international series -- American drama “Pachinko,” Mexican comedy “Acapulco,” French thriller “Lupin,” Spanish crime-action show “Money Heist” and American-Mexican crime drama “Narcos: Mexico.”

“I am deeply grateful and honored to receive this award,” director Hwang Dong-hyuk said in his acceptance speech.

Noting how “Squid Game” had set many milestones, Hwang added that he hopes to please global fans and critics with a second season.

“Squid Game” was nominated for five other awards, including best writing, best directing, best supporting actress, best supporting actor and best streaming series, Drama.

The brutal survival series has earned 14 nominations at this year’s Emmy Awards, which honors the best in television. The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards is scheduled to be held live on Sept. 12 in Los Angeles.

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
