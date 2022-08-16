Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ bags trophies at HCA TV Awards

Lee Jung-jae plays Gi-hun, a down-on-his-luck middle aged man, in “Squid Game” (Netflix)



Global sensation “Squid Game” won two trophies at the 2nd Annual Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards held in California on Saturday and Sunday.



Netflix’s megahit drama won best international series, while star Lee Jung-jae was named best actor in a streaming series, drama for his performance as Gi-hun, a debt-ridden divorcee.



“I am deeply grateful that so many of you around the world have enjoyed and supported this series. I think ‘Squid Game’ has opened a new chapter in my acting career with opportunities to share my work with many more people,” Lee said in his acceptance speech.



Nominees for best international series (Hollywood Critics Association)