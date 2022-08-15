[Graphic News] S. Korea’s total population falls for the first time in 2021

South Korea’s total population fell for the first time last year due to the country’s low childbirths and rapid aging, along with a decline in incoming foreigners during the pandemic, data showed.
The country’s total population reached 51.74 million as of Nov. 1, 2021, down 91,000, or 0.2 percent, from the previous year, according to the 2021 census by Statistics Korea.
It marked the first on-year decline since 1949, when the statistics agency began compiling data.
The total population is calculated based on childbirths and deaths data and cross-border movements of foreigners living in South Korea for more than three months. (Yonhap)
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
)