Korean actioner 'Carter' debuts at No. 1 on Netflix's weekly chart

This image provided by Netflix highlights that the Korean action thriller "Carter" placed No. 1 on Netflix's weekly top 10 chart for non-English films for the week of Aug. 1-7, 2022. (Netflix)

The Korean action thriller "Carter" has debuted at No. 1 on Netflix's latest weekly viewership chart of non-English films.

Released last Friday, the Netflix Korean-language original marked 27.3 million hours of viewing for the week of Aug. 1-7 to lead the official top 10 list for non-English films available on the service, according to Netflix on Tuesday (US time).

It became the first Korean-language film to top the streamer's chart for the category since Netflix released the weekly viewership data in late June last year.

The Korean action adventure film "The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure" had ranked second for the week of Feb. 28-March 6.

"Carter," directed by Jung Byung-gil of "The Villainess" (2017), made the top 10 of the most-watched non-English TV shows in 90 countries over the one-week period.

The movie is about an amnesiac agent named Carter, played by Joo Won, who is ordered to bring a girl to North Korea to serve as an antidote for a pandemic that hit the Korean Peninsula.

On the TV side, the South Korean legal drama "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" placed first on the streamer's popularity chart for non-English TV shows with viewership of 67 million hours for the same week.

It is the 16-part show's fourth No. 1 finish since it made the top 10 five weeks ago.

"Woo" revolves around a lawyer named Woo Young-woo (Park Eun-bin), who is brilliant with an outstanding memory but lacks social skills and empathy due to being on the autism spectrum. (Yonhap)