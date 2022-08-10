 Back To Top
National

N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 12th day: state media

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 10, 2022 - 09:23       Updated : Aug 10, 2022 - 09:30
This photo, released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on June 4, shows workers sterilizing the inside of a train in Pyongyang. North Korea reported about 79,100 new suspected COVID-19 cases on the day. (KCNA)
This photo, released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on June 4, shows workers sterilizing the inside of a train in Pyongyang. North Korea reported about 79,100 new suspected COVID-19 cases on the day. (KCNA)

North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases has remained at zero for nearly two weeks, according to its state media Wednesday.

No new fever cases were reported over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

It did not provide any other information in its report.

The North's daily fever tally hit zero on July 29 after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15, three days after it announced a coronavirus outbreak. (Yonhap)

