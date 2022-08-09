 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

9 dead, 6 missing as heavy rain pummels Seoul capital region

By Byun Hye-jin
Published : Aug 9, 2022 - 21:44       Updated : Aug 9, 2022 - 21:44
People waiting in line for city buses in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, amid heavy rain on Tuesday afternoon. (Yonhap)
People waiting in line for city buses in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, amid heavy rain on Tuesday afternoon. (Yonhap)

A total of nine people have died and six others remain missing as the Seoul capital region is battered by its heaviest rainfall seen in 115 years, government officials announced Tuesday evening.

According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, five people in Seoul, three people in Gyeonggi Province and one person in Gangwon Province have died due to the heavy rain, while four people in Seoul and two others in Gyeonggi Province have been declared missing, as of 6 p.m. Tuesday. Nine people were reported to have been injured from accidents caused by the rain.

Flood damage has rendered 441 people from 328 households homeless and those who have been displaced are currently staying at local community centers, school gyms or in small lodges. Another 936 people from 317 households have temporarily evacuated their homes to avoid accidents.

Of the 714 houses and commercial properties that suffered damage from the torrential rain, 684 were located in Seoul and 54 in Incheon.

The government has either shut down or limited access to 20 waterside parking lots, 45 riverside areas, 156 roads in national parks and nine ferry routes.

The Korea Meteorological Administration, the state-run weather agency, issued an alert in the Seoul metropolitan region and Gangwon Province at 8 p.m., warning that the areas could see 20 to 30 millimeters of rain per hour overnight.

By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114