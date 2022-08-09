 Back To Top
National

N. Korea issues heavy rain alert for southern regions

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 9, 2022 - 11:07       Updated : Aug 9, 2022 - 11:07
A riverside pathway in Pyongyang by the Taedong River that runs through the capital is submerged on Monday, in this captured footage from the North's Korean Central Television. (North's Korean Central Television)
A riverside pathway in Pyongyang by the Taedong River that runs through the capital is submerged on Monday, in this captured footage from the North's Korean Central Television. (North's Korean Central Television)

North Korea issued a heavy rain alert across its southern regions, state media reported Tuesday, as downpours pounded Pyongyang and other areas earlier this week.

The advisory was issued for regions in the southwestern provinces of North and South Hwanghae, some southern parts of the eastern Gangwon Province and the border city of Kaesong, according to the Korean Central Broadcasting Station.

It said 50 to 80 millimeters of rain is forecast in those regions.

On Monday, state media footage showed the Taedong River that runs through Pyongyang flooding riverside pathways in the capital.

The Rodong Sinmun, the North's main newspaper, described the latest downpours as "disastrous" weather and called for thorough preventative measures against damages.

It said authorities are adjusting the floodgates of the West Sea Barrage near the western port city of Nampho to prevent the Taedong River from flooding and damaging farmland.

Coal mines in the country are also undergoing inspections to prevent flooding or collapse, it added. (Yonhap)

