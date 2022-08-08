Golden Child challenges itself with 6th EP ‘Aura’

Boy band Golden Child poses for photos during a press showcase event for its sixth EP “Aura,” held at Yes24 Live Hall in Gwangjin-gu, eastern Seoul, Monday. (Woollim Entertainment)

K-pop boy band Golden Child dropped its sixth EP “Aura” on Monday, marking a return to the music scene after a 10-month hiatus.



Members Y, Jangjun, Tag, Seungmin, Jaehyun, Jibeom, Donghyun, Joochan, Bomin and Daeyeol make up the group, though Daeyeol has temporarily halted group activities as he is serving his mandatory military service.



Ahead of the album’s 6 p.m. online release, Golden Child held a showcase event at Yes24 Live Hall in Gwangjin-gu, eastern Seoul, to discuss its new music. The boy band said it has become more mature and seasoned and hopes that fans can hear that on “Aura.”



At Monday’s event, Y said Golden Child has always taken on new challenges with each new album. Joochan chimed in and said, “‘Aura’ is the album on which listeners can hear Golden Child’s musical maturity. The six new songs contain various charms.”



The album’s lead track is “Replay,” an EDM future house song that adds excitement with its addictive lyrics. The song talks about a strong desire to go back in time. Jangjun and Tag wrote the song.





Boy band Golden Child performs during a press showcase event for its sixth EP “Aura” held at Yes24 Live Hall in Gwangjin-gu, eastern Seoul, Monday. (Woollim Entertainment)