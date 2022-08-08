Blackpink to return with ‘Pink Venom’ on Aug. 19

K-pop girl group Blackpink (YG Entertainment)

Blackpink will make its long-awaited return with the new single “Pink Venom” later this month.



The act’s label YG Entertainment said Monday the band will be embarking on a new project with a prerelease single “Pink Venom” on Aug. 19.



“Celebrating Blackpink‘s debut anniversary today (Aug. 8), we’re happy to announce the opening date of the pre-release single, which will mark the start of the ‘Born Pink’ project,” YG said through a press release.



This marks the act’s first group release in almost two years, following its first full-length album “The Album” in October 2020. Since then, members Rosé and Lisa each made their solo debuts -- Rosé with the single “R” in March 2021, followed by Lisa’s debut single “Lalisa” in September 2021.







Poster for Blackpink’s new single “Pink Venom” (YG Entertainment)