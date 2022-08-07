[Graphic News] Ronaldo and Maguire most abused on Twitter

Manchester United duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire were the most abused players on Twitter last season, according to a new report.
Nearly three quarters of Premier League soccer players received abusive messages with some of them receiving daily abuse.
The report, carried out by The Alan Turing Institute and Ofcom and using a new machine-learning technology, analyzed 2.3 million messages directed at Premier League players over the first five months of the 2021-22 season.
It found 60,000 posts deemed abusive, with 68 percent of players in the top flight receiving at least one message in that period.
Ronaldo received 12,520 abusive tweets while Maguire had 8,954 and Marcus Rashford, also of Manchester United, had the third-highest total with 2,557. (Reuters)
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
)