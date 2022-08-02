[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen tops Oricon chart with repack

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)



Seventeen’s repackaged album claimed the No. 1 spot on Oricon‘s weekly album ranking, according to the most recent tally that was released on Tuesday.



“Sector 17,” a repacked version of the fourth studio album “Face The Sun,” is the band’s seventh album – and the third in a row to top the chart.



The reissue came out on July 18, landed atop Oricon‘s daily album ranking on July 29 and stayed for three consecutive days. The album and lead single, “_World,” were chart-toppers on LINE Music’s daily and weekly album and song charts.



The 13-member act said that it will be waiting for the international tour to thank fans in person. The band will start the North American leg of its tour on Aug. 10. After performing in 12 cities in the US and Canada, it will head back to Asia and carry on the tour.



NCT127‘s 3 members to miss Japan fan meet event



(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Three members of NCT127 will not be able to greet fans in Japan as they tested positive for COVID-19, said label SM Entertainment on Tuesday.



The nine-member NCT subunit is holding a fan meet event in Saitama, Japan, on Tuesday and Wednesday.



Mark, Jaehyun and Johnny tested positive for the virus last week and, after seven-day quarantine, took another test before heading to the country but tested positive again.



Last month, NCT127 celebrated the sixth anniversary of its debut. It also held a concert in Singapore.



Separately, another subunit, NCT Dream, canceled its standalone concert last week as Mark and Renjun contracted the virus.



Stray Kids’ label apologizes to fans



(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Stray Kids‘ management firm JYP Entertainment apologized to fans of the band on Tuesday.



A fan of the boy band tweeted that the band’s fandom community had to pay for making a placard as well as for delivery for an upcoming show that features idol groups. Fans of other bands only had to pitch the ideas, and respective agencies funded making the placards, the person claimed.



The label apologized for mishandling the procedure, adding that it has offered an apology to the person through a separate email and promised that this will not happen again.



In the meantime, the eight members wrapped up the Japan leg of its second international tour last weekend. The band performed six times in Kobe and Tokyo during the tour that began in June.



On Monday, it dropped the single “Mixtape: Time Out” dedicated to its fans.



Enhypen uploads poster for 1st world tour



(Credit: Belift Lab)