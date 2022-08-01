[Herald Interview] Song Kang-ho wishes audience to find hope through ‘Emergency Declaration’

Song Kang-ho in “Emergency Declaration” (Showbox)

Cannes-winning actor Song Kang-ho is set to return with the latest airplane disaster film, “Emergency Declaration,” this week.



“There are many disaster movies, in Korea and Hollywood. But when I first read the script, I was drawn to the message that ‘Emergency Declaration’ is trying to deliver to the audience,” Song said during a group interview with local reporters.



“How we cope with unavoidable disasters is important. I think the film touches on what we should value the most in the process.”



Directed by Han Jae-rim, the film centers on a terrorist attack aboard a flight bound for Hawaii. When a passenger suddenly dies, panic erupts among people on board while people on the ground struggle to land the plane.



Song plays veteran detective In-ho, who investigates the terrorist threat on the ground and is faced with dilemmas and limited options.



“(While acting), I focused on portraying the desperation and emotional pain that you cannot do anything for the people on the plane. In-ho as a detective starts the investigation out of a sense of duty, but with his family involved in the disaster, he is desperate to save his wife,” Song said.





Actor Song Kang-ho (Showbox)