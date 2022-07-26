[Feature] Caught between plagiarism and 'referencing'

“You Heeyul’s Sketchbook” (KBS)



Though renowned South Korean singer-songwriter You Hee-yul issued multiple apologies and has stepped down from the KBS music program “You Heeyul’s Sketchbook,” a heated debate over plagiarism claims is unlikely to die down anytime soon as more claims of plagiarism by K-pop artists surface.



The controversy erupted in mid-June, when a post surfaced online claiming that You’s 2021 track “A Very Private Night” felt almost identical to Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto’s “Aqua.”



After reviewing the allegations, You and his record label Antenna Music announced in an official statement that the main themes of the two songs were alike and that You could not deny the two songs’ resemblance.



The controversy seemed settled after Sakamoto responded that the similarities in the two pieces were not of the level that would require legal action to protect his piece.



But public anger grew as a number of You’s songs came under scrutiny, including “Happy Birthday to You” (2002) and “Please Don’t Go My Girl” (2013), among others.



Another veteran singer-songwriter Lee Juck and up-and-coming star Lee Mu-jin also came under fire for alleged plagiarism involving their songs “Lie Lie Lie” (2013) and “Traffic Light” (2021), respectively.



The artists’ agencies denied the allegations, claiming the songs are unrelated to any of the plagiarism controversies.



Long-standing custom



It is no secret that the Korean music industry was greatly influenced by those of the US and Japan. Composers and artists have freely talked about how they studied Western and Japanese music to produce trendy sounds in the past.



Indeed, the music industry in many countries, including South Korea, developed through studying music elsewhere.



Experts agree that it may be impossible to create completely new, original sounds.



“’Music that sounds like Western pop’ was huge praise that a song could receive from both experts and the public up until several years ago, so referencing was a usual practice in the past,” a composer who wished to remain anonymous said.



Pop music critic Kang Il-kwon believes that such practices may have led artists to become a little callous with their creative process.



“No one denies the existence of sampling and referencing. There’s always a forerunner who sets a trend and others are greatly influenced by it. But a problem arises when these methods are used excessively,” Kang told The Korea Herald.



“If an artist is inspired by a certain music genre, mood, style or artist, it may result in the creation of similar music. But referencing a specific song could be a problem,” he added.



Pop music critic Lee Dae-hwa emphasized the responsibility of the artist.



“I agree that musicians can end up using similar words or expressions. But the creators need to be more sensitive and strict about censorship, when they are working with a similar theme and subject,” Lee explained.



Legal approach to plagiarism



(123rf)