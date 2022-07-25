AmCham resumes Washington Doorknock program

(123rf)
The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea will resume the “Doorknock” program this year after a three-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it said Monday.
AmCham’s delegation of top-level executives, including AmCham Chairman and CEO James Kim, will be in Washington D.C. from this Wednesday to Friday to meet with key figures of the Biden Administration and Congress, it added.
The delegation has secured more than 25 senior-level meetings with officials from various sections of the US Government Administration, including the US Trade Representative, Department of State, Department of Commerce, Department of Justice, Department of Defense, and the White House, according to AmCham.
Through the program, delegates plan to highlight the benefits of continuing the strong commercial relationship between Korea and the US amid record-breaking investment activities between the two countries and the implementation of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework in the region.
The delegates will also advocate for more economic incentives to ensure a prosperous trade relationship between the two countries.
“With the new government under President Yoon Suk-yeol, the recent US-Korea presidential summit, and the 10th anniversary of the KORUS FTA, this year is an important juncture in the US-Korea relationship and the perfect time for the Doorknock,” said Kim. “We are eager to work closely with the US and Korean governments to deepen the bilateral economic cooperation and promote Korea as the best destination for regional headquarters in Asia.”
By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com
)