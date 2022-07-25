GS E&C stresses green tech projects in sustainability report

Cover page of the sustainability report released by GS E&C. (GS Engineering and Construction)
GS Engineering and Construction said Monday it has released its annual sustainability report for 2022, introducing its environmental, social and corporate governance-related activities.
In the report, the South Korean builder said it had launched its Research Institute for Future Technology in March. Through its continued investment in future technology, GS E&C said it had developed water saving, biogas facility modulation, carbon dioxide to hydrogen conversion, and eco-friendly water desalination technologies.
The company said it had also been participating in eco-friendly business projects through its subsidiary GS Enerma, such as water treatment, battery recycling, eco-friendly construction, and automated precast concrete productions. Through its water treatment project, GS E&C developed a “smart farming cluster” for the salmon farming industry, according to the report.
The report also carried GS E&C’s achievements in areas of minimizing environmental impacts, tackling climate change, ensuring workplace safety and diversity, contributing to society, managing risk and guaranteeing transparent and responsible management.
“We will continue to grow as a major sustainable company by communicating with experts from diverse fields and by raising awareness of our eco-friendly technologies, projects and achievements through this report,” said a GS E&C official.
By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com
)