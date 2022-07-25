 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

ITZY's 'Checkmate' debuts at 8th on Billboard main albums chart

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 25, 2022 - 09:26       Updated : Jul 25, 2022 - 09:26
his photo provided by JYP Entertainment shows a teaser image for K-pop girl group ITZY's fifth EP,
his photo provided by JYP Entertainment shows a teaser image for K-pop girl group ITZY's fifth EP, "Checkmate," released July 15. (JYP Entertainment)

South Korean girl group ITZY claimed its first top 10 spot on the US Billboard's main albums chart, with its fifth EP, "Checkmate."

"ITZY's Checkmate debuts at No. 8 on the Billboard 200, giving the South Korean quintet its first top 10 effort," Billboard said Sunday (US time) in a preview of the upcoming chart.

The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units, comprising physical album sales and other digital sales records.

Released July 15, "Checkmate" earned 33,000 equivalent album units, of which album sales comprise 31,000.

Billboard said 98 percent of the album's first-week sales were CDs, with the other 2 percent digital album sales.

ITZY's previously highest-charted album was its first studio album, "Crazy in Love," which reached 11th upon its release in September last year.

"Checkmate" has seven tracks, including the main single, "Sneakers," with lyrics encouraging listeners to run as far as they can without hesitation in sneakers.

Starting next month, the K-pop quintet will hold its first-ever tour of American cities.

After kicking off the tour in Seoul on Aug. 6-7, the band will fly to the US for concerts in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, Boston and New York until Nov. 13. All tickets for the US concerts were sold out as soon as they were made available, according to the agency.

Debuting in 2019, the girl group has worked actively traveling between South Korea and Japan. It is known for "Dalla Dalla," "ICY," "Wannabe," "Not Shy," "In the Morning" and other hit songs.

It has also enjoyed popularity in the US, with "Crazy in Love" led by "Loco" reaching No. 11 on the Billboard 200 after its fourth EP, "Guess Who," debuted at No. 148 in April last year. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114