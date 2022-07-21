 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

DP lawmaker says PPP's claim against Moon's handling of NK fishermen 'ridiculous'

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 21, 2022 - 11:23       Updated : Jul 21, 2022 - 11:23
Democratic Party Rep. Yun Kun-young speaks at the party's general meeting of lawmakers at the National Assembly on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Democratic Party Rep. Yun Kun-young speaks at the party's general meeting of lawmakers at the National Assembly on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

A lawmaker of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Thursday refuted the ruling People Power Party's claim that the preceding Moon Jae-in administration falsely accused two North Korean fishermen of killing 16 fellow crew members before repatriating them in 2019.

The alleged killings were the main reason behind the Moon administration's decision to send the North Koreans back to their homeland, where they could face harsh punishment, even though they had expressed a desire to defect to South Korea.

On Wednesday, Rep. Han Ki-ho of the People Power Party (PPP), claimed the North Koreans had actually planned to help 16 people from five households in the North's northeastern city of Kimchaek flee to South Korea. Han, who cited accounts by defectors he did not identify, leads a PPP task force on national security incidents involving the previous administration.

"It's a ridiculous claim," Yun said in a radio interview with MBC, adding there are two reasons the previous government had held the North Korean fishermen accountable for the alleged killings.

"First, the military confirmed through SI that there had been a murder case in North Korean waters," he said, referring to signals intelligence obtained from intercepting signals. "Second, the two were questioned separately, and the confessions they made matched what was confirmed by intelligence assets of South Korea and the United States."

Yun criticized the ruling party for not trusting the military.

"The PPP's claim means they cannot recognize SI intelligence that was confirmed by our military, and intelligence assets of South Korea and the U.S.," he said. "It is making a fool out of the military."

Yun, who served as a key presidential aide to Moon, is a member of the DP's task force on the 2020 death of a South Korean fisheries official at the hands of North Korea. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114