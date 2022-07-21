 Back To Top
Life&Style

[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Jul 22, 2022 - 09:00       Updated : Jul 22, 2022 - 09:00
Four Seasons Seoul holds mud crab promotion

Yu Yuan, a Cantonese restaurant located in Four Seasons Seoul, is presenting a mud crab promotion starting July 26, just in time for Busan’s blue crab season.

The restaurant’s crabs are selected by the head chef Koo Kwok Fai, who created the new crab menu using Yu Yuan’s unique Cantonese cooking method.

Guests can choose from a number of sauces -- chili, black pepper and white pepper -- which are used during cooking process. Mantou, Chinese buns, either steamed or fried, are served along with the crabs.

Prices vary daily. For inquiries and reservations, call (02) 6388-5500. 

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents Champagne dinner with Taittinger

The Margaux Grill at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents a special Champagne dinner created in collaboration with French Champagne house Taittinger.

Taking place July 26, the epicurean dinner features a menu curated by The Margaux Grill’s culinary team paired with five varieties of Taittinger Champagne.

Clovis Taittinger will be at the dinner to introduce Taittinger and its diverse Champagne offerings.

Dinner is priced at 500,000 won per person. For reservations, call (02) 6282-6268.

Part Hyatt Busan showcases ‘Summer Afternoon Tea Set’

Park Hyatt Busan’s Lounge on the 30th floor presents the Summer Afternoon Tea Set, featuring a selection of desserts made with pineapple, blueberry, apricot, melon and other seasonal fruits.

The Summer Afternoon Tea Set combines homemade scones with clotted cream, butter and strawberry jam, and a menu of savory items made with fresh ingredients. The savory menu features lobster rolls, black sesame bagel sandwich and others. Two cups of coffee or tea are included in the set.

The Summer Afternoon Tea Set starts at 90,000 won for two. For reservations, call (051) 990-1300. 

Fairmont Ambassador Seoul serves up Canadian surf and turf

Spectrum, a buffet restaurant of Fairmont Ambassador Seoul on Yeouido, presents a new buffet promotion featuring Canadian beef and lobsters from the Atlantic coast of Canada. The promotion includes Canadian beef strip loin paired with truffle mashed potatoes, roasted Canadian rib-eye steak, wok-fried black pepper sauce beef and grilled Canadian lobster.

Prices start at 115,000 won for lunch on weekdays and dinner at 140,000 won. For inquiries call, (02) 3395-6000.

InterContinental presents ‘Cool Summer Festa’

The Brasserie, a buffet restaurant on the ground floor of the InterContinental Seoul Coex in Samseong-dong, presents “Cool Summer Festa” featuring southern American-style seafood dishes and unlimited alcoholic beverages.

The seafood boil is a steamed dish made with various types of seafood, including octopus, lobster, snow crab, cuttlefish and shrimp.

Lunch is priced at 95,000 won on weekdays and 115,000 won on weekends. An unlimited drinks option is available for an additional 25,000 won.

The package runs through Aug. 31. For reservations, call (02) 3430-8585.

By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
