 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

S. Korean, British officials discuss cooperation on arms industry, technologies

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 20, 2022 - 09:32       Updated : Jul 20, 2022 - 09:32
South Korea's Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul (R) and Jeremy Quin (L), Britain's minister for defense procurement, pose for a photo as they meet for talks on the margins of a British air show on Wednesday, in this photo provided by Seoul's defense ministry. (Seoul's defense ministry)
South Korea's Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul (R) and Jeremy Quin (L), Britain's minister for defense procurement, pose for a photo as they meet for talks on the margins of a British air show on Wednesday, in this photo provided by Seoul's defense ministry. (Seoul's defense ministry)

Senior defense officials from South Korea and Britain met on the margins of a British air show earlier this week to discuss bilateral cooperation in the arms industry and defense technologies, Seoul officials said Wednesday.

Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul and Jeremy Quin, Britain's minister for defense procurement, held talks Tuesday as they visited the Farnborough International Airshow, a major trade exhibition for the aerospace and defense industries.

The two sides discussed various ways to deepen defense cooperation as part of efforts to flesh out the "bilateral framework for closer cooperation" adopted during last month's summit between President Yoon Suk-yeol and his British counterpart, Boris Johnson.

Shin explained Seoul's efforts to strengthen its defense architecture to counter North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats.

Quin agreed Seoul and London need to work together to reinforce cooperation in the defense industry, science and technology, as well as diplomatic efforts to cope with the North's military threats, according to Seoul's defense ministry.

The two sides also shared the view on the need to accelerate cooperation between the two countries' defense research institutes -- the South's Agency for Defense Development and Britain's Defense Science & Technology Laboratory.

Shin, in addition, asked for Britain's interest in South Korea's K-9 self-propelled howitzer that seeks to join Britain's project to procure such an artillery system.

Quin said in turn that he is aware of the K-9's excellence and proposed cooperation in various sectors, including South Korea's high-profile project to locally develop the KF-21 fighter, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114