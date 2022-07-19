 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Work-life balance key to women leadership: Yellen

By Choi Si-young
Published : Jul 19, 2022 - 18:54       Updated : Jul 19, 2022 - 19:13
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (right) speaks during a meeting with Bank of Korea employees at the central bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (BOK)
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (right) speaks during a meeting with Bank of Korea employees at the central bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (BOK)
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said work-life balance plays a key role in shaping a work environment that is appealing to women, who she described as still underrepresented in workplaces, at a meeting with the Bank of Korea’s female workers held Tuesday in Seoul.

“Work-life balance is a tremendous problem. I guess it’s a huge problem here, too,” Yellen said, describing having a family while working in challenging jobs as a hurdle for women pursuing a career. The meeting was part of her two-day trip meant to discuss economic ties with senior Korean policymakers handling the economy.

Yellen – the first woman to serve as chair of the US Federal Reserve and chief of the US Treasury – said marrying a partner who believed in a fair division of household labor was what had enabled her to juggle work and child-rearing successfully. Quality childcare had also been helpful, she added.

Her remarks come as Korea still faces mounting calls from female entrepreneurs for greater access to childcare and awareness of both parents making the same efforts to raise their children. Many studies have found that the burden of child-rearing often falls disproportionally on women in Korea.

Encouraging women to take on challenging assignments and building an atmosphere to see such culture take place naturally empowers women, Yellen added, saying she worked to make that happen when she was at the Fed.

The most successful workers or those who “thrive” in central banks are ones who tackle the issues at hand, however challenging they may look, Yellen said, referring to the current economic woes gripping the global economy and prompting her to visit America’s one of the biggest Asian allies.

At separate meetings with Korean policymakers and business leaders the same day, the US treasury secretary said she expects to see stronger economic ties between the two allies, calling out China for endorsing unfair trade practices. 

She has repeatedly backed “friend-shoring” – a coalition of market economies sharing common values and trade practices that separate countries like China and Russia. China has used its market position to disrupt the global economy, which is suffering from Russia’s “brutal and unjust war” in Ukraine, according to Yellen.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114