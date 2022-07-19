BTS officially appointed honorary ambassadors for 2030 Busan World Expo

(Back row) Members of BTS, (front row, from left) Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon, South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and Hybe CEO Park Ji-won pose for a picture during BTS members' appointment ceremony as honorary ambassadors for the 2030 Busan World Expo at Hybe's headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)