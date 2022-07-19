[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen tops iTunes chart in 28 regions with repack

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)



The focus track from Seventeen’s repackaged album landed atop iTunes top songs chart in 28 regions, said agency Pledis Entertainment on Tuesday.



“_World” is a hybrid of funk and urban R&B genres and fronted “Sector 17,” the band’s repackaging of the fourth LP “Face The Sun,” which sold over 935,000 copies of the physical album on Monday, the day it was released. Preorders for the album reached more than 1.2 million units.



The 13-member act will appear on MTV’s “We Speak Music” special on Monday in the US and put on “Cheers,” a prerelease from the 13-track repack. The program features artists who have shown the best performances on the music channel and the Video Music Awards it hosts.



iKON adds date to Japan tour



(Credit: YG Entertainment)



iKON decided to perform three more times in Osaka in October, according to label YG Entertainment on Tuesday.



Due to popular request, the band will return to the country and hold three concerts on Oct. 22-23. The six-member act took to the stage in Kobe and Tokyo earlier this month, going live in front of its fans for the first time in 2 1/2 years.



“We’re happy to be able to keep our promise to meet again in such short time. We gain so much energy from the support and love from you. Now we’ll return the energy,” the bandmates said through the company in a statement.



Meanwhile, iKON dropped the album “Flashback” in Japan last week. The 12-track album included all songs from its third and fourth EPs as well as a Japanese version of digital single “Why Why Why.” The LP headed straight to the top of Line Music’s real-time album ranking while main track “But You” topped a number of music charts.



Blackpink’s Lisa tops 500m streams with solo song



(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Lisa of Blackpink generated more than 500 million streams with solo single “Money” on Spotify, label YG Entertainment announced Tuesday.



The song came out in September and reached the milestone in the shortest time for a K-pop solo musician.



“Money” is one of the tracks from her first solo work, “Lalisa,” and ranked No. 93 on Billboard’s Hot 100. It also stayed on UK’s Official Single Top 100 for eight weeks in a row. The performance video for the song surpassed 600 million views on YouTube last month.



Separately, Blackpink is set to return in August, almost two years since its first studio album “The Album.” The band will host a world tour, the largest ever for a K-pop girl group according to the label, until the end of this year.



Ex-NU’EST Hwang Min-hyun to greet fans next month



(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)