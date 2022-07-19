Han Sung Motors promotes online ESG campaign with environmental personality quiz

Images of “environment characters” designed and developed by students and mentors participating in Han Sung Motors’ scholarship program for talented young artists called Dream Gream. Suggestions are catered to each character on how to make small changes to protect the environment through use of eco-friendly daily-use products. (Han Sung Motors)
The Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, an introspective self-report questionnaire that divides people into 16 types, has been a popular topic of conversation or pastime among millennials and Generation Z in South Korea, as the pandemic gave them more time to introspect.
It’s not uncommon to see the young cohort -- those born between the 1980s up to the 2010s -- start conversations with people they meet for the first time by asking each other about their MBTI types – a combination of extraversion/introversion, sensing/intuition, thinking/feeling and judging/perceiving. One letter from each category is taken to produce a four-letter test result, such as “INTJ” or “ESFP.”
The fad has even affected business marketing, with some hotels introducing staycation deals catering to the MBTI boom, and banks using the labeling game in promotional events.
Han Sung Motors, the official local dealership for Mercedes-Benz, rolled out an environmental, social and corporate governance online campaign called “Dream Green Town” based on “environmental characters” determined through a quiz aimed at millennials and Generation Z. The campaign gives tips and information for each character to live more environmentally friendly lifestyles through use of eco-friendly products and services.
The campaign is developed by students and mentors participating in Han Sung Motors’ scholarship program for talented artists called Dream Gream.
A “DIY Tutor” section of the Dream Green Town page shares knowhow on how people can make small changes to the products they use daily to help protect the environment based on their environment character.
The online campaign runs for three months from June.
Together with the Korea Mecenat Association, Han Sung Motors led a project named “2021 Young Designer CSV” which supports Dream Gream mentors’ work to design and produce goods with social values, and launch their own brand. CSV stands for “creating shared value.”
Han Sung Motors has played a leading role in Korea’s import car market for the past 37 years. Mercedes-Benz runs 24 showrooms, 27 service centers and nine certified used car showrooms nationwide.
The Cheongdam showroom in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, has a Mercedes cafe, and exclusive spaces for the AMG, S-Class and Maybach.
The Yongdap service center in Seongdong-gu is the largest Mercedes service center in Seoul. It provides fast-track service and is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. It also offers specialized repairs for AMG vehicles.
Han Sung Motors also runs six AMG performance centers. All of its service centers have obtained Korean Standards certifications, and Han Sung won a presidential service innovation award for the first time in the import car industry.
The dealership has the industry’s top technical specialists, who represented Korea in the Mercedes-Benz Global TechMasters competition for international service staff and service center employees, and demonstrated the country’s technical caliber.
As customers’ interest in high-performance vehicles and motor sports continues to grow, Han Sung Motors opened the world’s sixth and Korea’s first AMG brand center named “AMG Seoul,” where specially trained AMG experts offer service and Mercedes-AMG models are displayed, in Sinsa-dong, Gangnam-gu, last year.
Since 2020, the dealership has run an “AMG Playground” club for Mercedes-AMG owners.
Han Sung has also sponsored global e-sports companies for the past two years.
Through the Dream Gream scholarship campaign, the dealership has sponsored 40 selected middle and high school students talented in art for the past 11 years. It has also received an award from the Korea Mecenat Association for its cultural contributions, as well as a social contribution award from the city of Seoul.
By Kim So-hyun
)