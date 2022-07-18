 Back To Top
Tooniverse to air hit Nickelodeon animated series

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Jul 18, 2022 - 17:56       Updated : Jul 18, 2022 - 17:56
“SpongeBob SquarePants” (CJ ENM)
“SpongeBob SquarePants” (CJ ENM)

Tooniverse, a leading South Korean animation channel and an affiliate of South Korea’s entertainment powerhouse CJ ENM, will air Nickelodeon series starting in August.

Titled “Nickelodeon Time,” Tooniverse will present hit American animated series daily from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The animated comedy series “SpongeBob SquarePants” is set to air at 5 p.m. on weekdays and 5:30 p.m. on weekends. The show, featuring a square yellow sponge character, has been available on local streaming service Tving, which added streaming service Paramount+ as a free-to-view addition in June. Paramount is Nickelodeon’s parent company.

“PAW Patrol,” an animated series which centers around a young boy named Ryder and a crew of search and rescue dogs, will land in South Korea as well. The series is set to air at 8 a.m.

Nickelodeon’s second longest-running animated show “The Fairly OddParents” will be offered on Tooniverse at 5 p.m. on Saturdays. The show presents the adventures of Timmy Turner, a 10-year-old boy with two fairy godparents, Cosmo and Wanda.

All episodes of “Fairly OddParents” are available on local streaming platform Tving.

Meanwhile, American animated television series “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” is set to air at 5 p.m. on Sundays.

The shows will all be dubbed in Korean.

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
