[Newsmaker] [Reporter’s Notebook] The dark side of Nuri rocket’s success

Researchers and engineers at the Korea Aerospace Research Institute cheer as South Korea’s first homegrown Nuri rocket was successfully launched June 21. (Yonhap)

South Korea became the seventh country in the world to have developed a space launch vehicle able to put a satellite weighing 1.5 ton or more into orbit, as the nation witnessed the successful launch of its homegrown Nuri rocket on June 21.



The feel-good story made headlines and drew much public attention as the launch was postponed due to bad weather, and the Nuri rocket found success in its second attempt after the first liftoff fell short of the complete mission in October last year.



The Ministry of Science and ICT confirmed that the Nuri rocket’s performance test satellite, which was put into Earth’s 700-kilometer orbit, made its first two-way communication with the ground control center to complete the final steps of the launch mission on the next day.



Koreans across the country relished the successful launch and praised the hard work of everyone involved in the space mission. As the country was still touting Nuri’s launch a week later, the Korea Aerospace Research Institute’s labor union released a rather surprising statement on June 27.



“The satisfaction and joy of the second launch are passing by as we despair in the unimproved reality,” the union said.



Citing government data, the union pointed out that the annual salary of KARI’s first-year staff ranked No. 21 out of the 25 government-funded research institutes under the National Research Council of Science and Technology in 2020. The union added that the wage gap is about 10 million won ($7,600) per year between KARI workers and the best-paid state research institutes.



Of some 1,000 workers at KARI, over 60 percent are members of the labor union, and a majority of them are younger staff aged in their 20s and 30s, according to Shin Myoung-ho, head of the KARI labor union.



The union expressed concerns over younger employees with promising talent moving to different jobs or thinking about getting a new job due to their relatively lower salaries. A lack of future talent can only mean a murky outlook for the country’s space competitiveness in the long run.



On top of the lower salaries, the union underlined that a number of workers have not been compensated for their overtime work or promised incentives. The union said it is preparing for a legal battle if KARI and the Ministry of Economy and Finance do not take the necessary steps to revise payroll rules to fix the matter.



Countless hours of research and development by KARI workers led to the success of the homegrown space vehicle launch, but they did not even get what they earned.





President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks with workers at the Korea Aerospace Research Institute in Daejeon on July 6. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk-yeol declared that South Korea will open the era of “space economy” and reiterated his presidential campaign pledge to install a state-level aerospace agency during his visit to KARI headquarters in Daejeon on July 6.



Congratulating the engineers and industry officials for the success of the Nuri rocket, Yoon sent food trucks to offer free coffee for up to 1,000 people at KARI.



“Given that the government declared the establishment of a space agency and the development of the aerospace industry at the state level, researchers and industry officials should have been welcoming and hopeful. However, no cheers or applause were heard anywhere,” the union said in another statement released July 11.



The Yoon administration’s vision of a space economy was deja vu of the previous Moon administration’s space industry strategy announced in January 2019, according to the union.



The union criticized the government’s “delusional concept” of a space economy as the country’s current level of technology would not yield economic benefits.



The union explained that more than 100 billion won is spent on each launch project developed by Korean technology while commercial projectiles are already being traded for about a third of that. It is also impossible to compete with other countries that manufacture 20 satellites a week when it takes five years for Korea to develop one satellite, it added.



Citing that the US has two separate organizations -- the Federal Aviation Administration and NASA -- in charge of air transportation and space exploration, the union also denounced the Yoon administration’s pledge to set up a national aerospace agency in the southern coastal city of Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province, far from Daejeon where the KARI headquarters is located.



“The space agency should be located in the administrative capital where authorities can plan space policies together,” said the union, criticizing what they claimed Yoon administration‘s “regional favoritism” in Gyeongsang Provinces.



KARI employees lined up to get Yoon’s coffee to show their appreciation to the president and expectations that the future might be better than the past. But no meaningful promises or actions have been served for the real heroes behind the success of the Nuri rocket.



As the union asked the government to set up an environment where researchers can solely focus on doing their jobs, the Yoon administration should reconsider what is best for the country’s future space industry if it truly wishes to achieve a “space economy.”





Workers at the Korea Aerospace Research Institute line up for free coffee sent by President Yoon Suk-yeol to celebrate the successful launch of the Nuri rocket on July 6. (Yonhap)