Korea to open the era of space economy: Yoon

President Yoon Suk-yeol has declared that South Korea will open the era of the “space economy,” aiming to develop a lunar lander by 2031 and expand its participation in the Artemis program during his visit on Wednesday to the Korea Aerospace Research Institute in Daejeon to congratulate the second successful launch of the Nuri.
OECD defines the space economy as the full range of activities and the use of resources that create value and benefit to human beings in exploring, researching, understanding, managing and utilizing space.
During a meeting, Yoon called the researchers, industry officials, and graduate students who have been working on developing the rocket “heroes of the Nuri” and congratulated Korea on becoming one of the world‘s seven space powers, according to the presidential office.
The president vowed to strengthen industrial competitiveness by transferring the satellite technologies and projectile technologies proven by the success of the Nuri to companies, and support space resource mining, exploration and space traffic control.
Yoon said the nation’s future depends on the space industry, which is a key area of national competitiveness, and that the government will invest boldly to establish the Korea Aerospace Administration to systematically support the aerospace industry, the office said.
The president also said that new service industries, such as autonomous vehicles, drones, and UAM, should be in full swing through Korean-style satellite navigation systems and 6G communication satellites.
He added that by 2031, the nation aims develop a lunar lander and expand its participation in the Artemis program to realize the dream of becoming a space resource powerhouse.
The US-led Artemis is a human spaceflight program led by NASA to explore the Moon, aiming for its first landing on the lunar south pole by 2025.
During talks with Yoon, the Korea Aerospace Research Institute researchers explained their efforts and solutions to secure technologies for “thin, light and sturdy tanks” and “stable combustible liquid engines.” They also expressed the need to develop new technologies for the space economy, including space exploration.
Officials from the Korea Aerospace Research Institute said they plan to actively enter domestic and foreign markets, such as satellites and projectiles, based on the technology gained by developing space launch vehicles.
Prior to the meeting, President Yoon visited the Korea Aerospace Research Institute Satellite Test Center to examine and listen to related explanations of satellites currently under development, including KOMPSAT 6 and 7 (Korean Multi-purpose Satellite 6 and 7), for observing the Earth.
He also monitored the actual status of satellites operating in space in the control room, which operates national satellites, including the performance verification satellites that Nuri entered into space.
