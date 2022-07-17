Herald Artday to host charity auction to help Korean youth diaspora project

Choi Jin-young, CEO of the Korea Herald, welcomes guests at the 2022 Charity Auction opening reception presented by Herald Artday at the Summit Gallery in Seoul. (Hyungwon Kang)





Herald Artday, a subsidiary of Herald Corp., will host its 2022 Charity Auction on July 27 to help young ethnic Koreans residing overseas build their capacity and expand learning opportunities. Part of the profits generated from the auction will be donated to the Korean youth diaspora project.



Some 135 artworks by 90 artists will be put up for the auction, which is scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. on July 27 at Summit Gallery in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul. The opening reception for 2022 Charity Auction was held Saturday at Summit Gallery. The artworks will be on display at the gallery throughout July 27 as part of a preview for the upcoming auction.







Guests view “Aggregation” by Chun Kwang-young at the 2022 Charity Auction opening reception presented by Herald Artday at the Summit Gallery in Seoul. (Hyungwon Kang)



Among the artworks on display is “Aggregation” by Chun Kwang-young, who has pursued his art with hanji over the past 30 years. Chun repeatedly forms and molds hanji into 3D triangular shapes, which are then turned into installations, sculptures and 3D paintings. Chun’s solo exhibition, “Chun Kwang Young: Times Reimagined,” is being held at the 59th Venice Biennale that runs through Nov. 27. The charcoal painting series “Issu du feu” by Lee Bae and Lee Kang-so’s “From an Island” series will be put on the block.



The Korean youth diaspora project was launched early this year by the Godowon Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to youth mentoring; the Blue Tree Foundation, an NGO against school violence; and The Korea Herald. The three entities signed a memorandum of understanding on March 2 for the project aimed at empowering young ethnic Koreans residing overseas.



Some 50 to 100 percent of the profits from the auctioned item could be donated to the project, depending on the agreement with the artists or consignors, according to Herald Artday. Herald Artday is also prepared to donate part of its commission fees.



Herald Artday was established in 2014.



By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)









