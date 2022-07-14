Choi Dong-hoon hopes 'Alienoid' is as entertaining as 'The Avengers'

Director Choi Dong-hoon speaks at a press conference at CGV Yongsan in central Seoul on Wednesday. (CJ ENM)



From a boomerang-shaped spaceship, an exoskeleton powered by a fictional source and a time-traveling vehicle to a dynamic gun fight and fan-wielding magician from the Goryeo period (918-1391), director Choi Dong-hoon’s latest sci-fi-action film “Alienoid” has many elements that connect past, present and future.



“I wanted to make a movie as fun as Marvel‘s ’The Avengers,‘ but with a Korean twist. I really wanted the audience to enjoy ’Alienoid‘ to their fullest,” Choi, who is widely known for “The War Of Flower” (2006) and “The Thieves” (2012), said at a press conference at CGV Yongsan in central Seoul on Wednesday.



“When I was a kid, I loved to go to the cinema. I liked the moment when the lights slowly went out, and the screen came on. I wanted audiences to feel the same excitement that I felt. That may be one of the reasons why ’Alienoid‘ is a movie for families,” the director added. “Alienoid” is rated PG 12.



The 142-minute action fantasy features characters traveling back in time to the late Goryeo Dynasty after encountering a spaceship. The story features a “dosa,” meaning Taoist wizard, and a “sinseon,” which means hermit. As well as having science fiction elements, this movie also contains references to traditional Korean folktales.

From left: Actors So Ji-sub, Kim Woo-bin, Jung Woo-jin, director Choi Dong-hoon, actors Yeom Jung-ah, Kim Tae-ri, Ryu Jun-yeol and Kim Eui-sung pose for a photo after the press conference for “Alienoid” held at CGV Yongsan on Wednesday. (CJ ENM)

“Alienoid” (CJ ENM)