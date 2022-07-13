 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Seoul to raise extra budget for free meal program

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Jul 13, 2022 - 14:48       Updated : Jul 13, 2022 - 14:48
Meal plate on display at an exhibition held at COEX, southern Seoul on July 7 (Yonhap)
Meal plate on display at an exhibition held at COEX, southern Seoul on July 7 (Yonhap)


With Korea’s consumer prices jumping at an unprecedented rate, the Seoul Education Office is planning to raise an extra budget for school meals.

All kindergarteners and elementary, middle and high school students are subject to free school lunch in the city of Seoul. The city launched its free lunch program for students in 2011 and has since expanded it.

However, with hiking consumer prices, the Seoul Education Office is planning to raise an extra budget to continue its support for free school lunches. It plans to raise its budget for school lunches for the second semester by 4.6 percent, or 9.8 billion won ($7.5 million). It is discussing the budget raise with autonomous districts.

For the free school lunches, the education office covers 50 percent of the cost while the Seoul Metropolitan Government covers 30 percent and each autonomous district pays for the remaining 20 percent.

Though the unit price per student differs for schools depending on the number of students and classes, the Seoul education office said, each meal per student costs between 3,912 won and 6,791 won.

The Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union issued a statement Tuesday calling for the Education Ministry to take part in ensuring free school meals for students.

“The Ministry of Education should step forward to come up with specific measures to ensure the quality of free school lunch,” the statement read. “If not possible, it should come up with a guideline so that education offices can persuade local governments to expand the support for school lunches.”

According to Statistics Korea, consumer prices have been rising steeply recently, soaring 6 percent last month from a year earlier, following a 5.4 percent on-year spike in May.

(silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114