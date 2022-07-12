HanmiGlobal acquires UK consultancy Walker Sime

(Hanmi Global)
Korean construction management firm Hanmi Global said Tuesday that it has acquired Manchester, England-based construction consultancy Walker Sime.
Walker Sime, established in Manchester in 1999, provides specialist services including quantity surveying, project management, employer agents and commercial consultancy.
It also has talented employees with diverse consulting experience in the field of construction.
Walker Sime has recently been expanding its portfolio by carrying out projects in the energy sector as well as public projects.
Hanmi Global has taken a controlling 92.5 percent stake of Walker Sime and hopes the acquisition will grant access to Walker Sime’s talented employees and technologies to provide the best service to global customers, the company said.
Hanmi Global also hopes to expand its business in Europe through this acquisition and anticipates a synergistic effect between Walker Sime and British project management company K2, which Hanmi Group acquired in 2019.
By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com
)