Hybe contents featuring BTS to arrive on Disney+

(Courtesy of Disney+ and Hybe)
Original content featuring BTS will arrive on Disney+ following a global content collaboration between Hybe Corporation and The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific.
On Tuesday, Hybe, the media conglomerate behind BTS, announced that it is set to provide a total of five major content projects to the US-based content giant’s platform. The package includes two exclusive series featuring BTS.
Among the content coming to Disney’s streaming platform is the 4K Ultra High Definition version of “Permission to Dance On Stage,” the band’s first in-person concert after the pandemic struck, held in Los Angeles in November 2021. A spinoff of the K-pop act’s reality series “BTS In the Soop” titled “In the Soop: Friendcation,” featuring BTS member V and actors Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik and rapper Peakboy, will also be available on Disney+.
An original documentary series called “BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star” that follows the nine-year journey of the band will also be aired on the streaming service. A pre-recorded clip features the septet’s footage and music over the past nine years and the bandmates’ daily lives, thoughts and future plans as they plan to embark on “BTS’ second chapter.” The documentary will be available exclusively on Disney’s streaming platform in 2023.
According to the two companies, more programs featuring Hybe artists, including BTS, will be released on the streaming platform over the next few years.
“We hope that strong content presented by Hybe will be able to spread globally through Disney’s streaming services, including Disney+,” Jessica Kam-Engle, Disney’s Asia-Pacific head of content, said via a press release.
Park Ji-won, CEO of Hybe, also expressed his excitement about the pact’s synergistic potential in the future.
Hybe’s high-quality content, produced for fans of its artists and music, will be branched out to global viewers through Disney’s streaming services, Park said.
“We look forward to the long term with Disney, which boasts and has a long history of building franchises and collaborating with musicians through its brand power and platform.”
By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com
)