[Herald Interview] Rookie actor from South Africa eyes lead role in Korean productions

Justin John Harvey poses for photos during an interview with The Korea Herald on Friday. (Im Se-joon/The Korea Herald)





Justin John Harvey, who made his big screen debut in “The Witch: Part 2. The Other One,” directed by hit maker Park Hoon-jung, is determined to succeed. In fact, the 31-year-old actor said his will to succeed comes from his love of cinema and acting, making him singularly motivated.



Although his fellow actors may also covet success, he believes that few can compare when it comes to his dedication to developing his Korean skills in the hopes of becoming a headlining actor, Harvey said during a rare English interview with The Korea Herald. Usually, he prefers to use Korean in all his interactions.



He auditioned for the role of Tom, the mercenary in “The Witch: Part 2,” in late 2019 and was “very surprised” when he figured out how big the role was after receiving the script.



“I think Korean cinema and entertainment are moving toward a more global stance and with the advent of Netflix and these type of streaming platforms and the Hallyu, there is a lot of opportunity for foreign actors,” Harvey said.



Since his audition for the role, many things happened in South Korea’s entertainment industry, and Harvey and other foreign actors dream big now.



“What ‘Squid Game’ proved was that Korean productions can be successful, even with foreigners in a major role,” Harvey said.



“My goal is to be the main lead in a Korean production as a foreigner, speaking in Korean, just like Tang Wei,” the actor said.



“Decision to Leave,” which won director Park Chan-wook the Cannes Film Festival’s best director award in May, features Chinese actress Tang Wei in a Korean-speaking role.





