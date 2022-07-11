Japan’s ruling party victory, Abe’s death could slow progress on Tokyo ties: experts

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is also the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, places a paper flower next to the name of an LDP candidate who has won a seat in the House of Councilors election at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday. (Reuters-Yonhap)



The recent turn of events in Japan -- the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the ruling party winning the majority of seats in the upper house -- could delay efforts to resolve bilateral relations with South Korea, experts here said on Monday.



The former premier died on Friday after a lone gunman shot him while he was delivering a campaign speech on a street in the city of Nara in central Japan.



As the country mourned the death of a prominent political leader, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which Abe led until he resigned in 2020, gained a sweeping victory in Sunday’s election to garner a majority in the upper house of parliament.



Due to this series of events, the efforts of the governments of Seoul and Tokyo to resolve their long-strained ties will likely be pushed back, according to experts here.



“The bilateral relations may not worsen (because of Abe’s death and the result of the election), but it would likely be pushed down in Japan’s list of priorities,” Choi Eun-mi, a Japan expert at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies, told The Korea Herald.



South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin said the government would maintain its efforts to reset relations with Japan, and to carefully watch over the change of events in Japan.



“We will closely monitor the situation in Japan. Japan and South Korea are close neighbors sharing the values of democracy and market economy, and Japan is an important partner for cooperation, so we will be consistent to make efforts to improve the bilateral ties,” Park said during a press conference on Monday.



While the foreign ministry has been coordinating with the Japanese government on Park’s first trip to Tokyo in mid-July, the date is likely be pushed back, as the presidential office is considering sending a delegation led by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to Japan this week.





South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin writes a funeral message as he pays respect to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Japanese embassy's public information and cultural center in Seoul. (Yonhap)