Inside Hanawon: How N. Korean defectors build a new life in S. Korea

North Korean defectors take a professional Korean cooking class to get an accredited chef license at the vocational training center established within the Hanawon compound in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province. (Ji Da-gyum/The Korea Herald)



ANSEONG, Gyeonggi Province – With high walls and barbed-wire fences, the Hanawon resettlement center has the country’s top security level, but for thousands of people it has also offered a step toward freedom.



Hanawon is where North Korean defectors prepare to start a new life and fend for themselves in South Korea before integrating into an unfamiliar world that they desired to live in.



A total of 33,815 North Korean defectors have arrived in South Korea as of 2021. Among them, women, children and adolescents are required to stay for three months at Hanawon, which directly translates into “house of unity,” located in a remote village in the Anseong, Gyeonggi Province.



Men are sent to another Hanawon center in Hwacheon County, Gangwon Province, after undergoing an investigation by the National Intelligence Service.



Hanawon, officially the Settlement Support Center for North Korean Refugees, is run by South Korea’s Unification Ministry and provides basic education programs and vocational training courses to assist defectors’ adaptation and resettlement in South Korea.



The normally closely guarded facility was open to the media on Friday for the first time since April 2016 to mark its 23rd anniversary.



The campus comprises a job training center, a special school, a mental health center, a general hospital, cafeterias and housing accommodation.





North Korean defectors can take professional courses in sewing and clothing alteration at the Hanawon vocational training center. (Ji Da-gyum/The Korea Herald)





From nail art to barista training



At Hanawon, North Korean defectors take a 400-hour education program on a wide range of topics, according to the Unification Ministry. The major goals are to enhance their understanding of South Korean society and its language as well as women’s rights and gender equality and to better embrace and adapt to capitalism and digital transformation.



North Korean escapees -- most of whom were exposed to traumatic events in North Korea and en route to South Korea -- also learn how to look after their mental health.



The largest portion of the education program, a total of 162 hours, is allocated to career guidance, vocational training and job searching, which are indispensable for defectors to stand on their own feet in light of different educational systems and industrial structure in North Korea.



To that end, a four-story vocational training center was built in June 2020 within the Hanawon compound to directly provide a broad range of courses focusing on developing vocational and technical skills.



North Korean defectors can take professional courses on Korean, Chinese and Japanese cuisines, hair styling, nail art, makeup, skin care, tourism management and hotel housekeeping. They can also learn how to become bakers and baristas.



Hanawon also provides courses on industrial sewing, clothing alterations and repairs and professional laundry as well as basic electronic technology and electronics manufacturing.



During the media tour, an official in charge of managing job training programs at Hanawon in Anseong -- who requested anonymity -- said many North Korean defectors begin their careers as factory workers.



“We have opened vocational training courses on the topics that (defector) trainees prefer the most,” the official said.



Hanawon was also designated as a national education institution nurturing caregivers at the end of last year, the official said. The permission enables Hanawon to offer professional courses on nursing, caregiving and social welfare.



In addition, North Korean escapees are able to take a computer-based test at the center to get a national technical qualification certificate such as a chef license.





The screen shows eight classrooms and other associated facilities at the vocational training center. (Ji Da-gyum/The Korea Herald)





Further efforts to improve job quality



The salary gap between South Korean people and North Korean defectors has decreased from 596,000 won ($458) in 2019 to 457,000 won in 2021, data provided by the Unification Ministry shows.



The average salary of defectors has continuously increased since 2011. The average monthly earnings paid to defectors rose from 2,047,000 won in 2019 to 2,277,000 in 2021. Last year’s average wage almost doubled compared to 2011, when defectors earned 1,213,000 won per month on average.



But Unification Ministry officials, speaking at a briefing to reporters at Hanawon, explained that there has not been considerable improvement in employment quality.



The overall proportion of North Korean defectors in low-quality work and their turnover rate are higher than the average of the South Korean population, but the Unification Ministry has been reviewing ways to enhance the job quality of North Korean defectors including system improvement in coordination with related ministries.



“But there has been a tendency for more defectors to get a job that requires skills,” one official said. “In addition, the number of people who want to start their own company has rapidly increased. We’ve continued to support the creation of their own businesses.”



Hanawon also provides 372-hour courses on topics including language, driving, computer and parenting that defectors can voluntarily participate in. But basic computer courses and training for a driver’s license are most preferred by defectors, according to the official.





North Korean defectors under the age of 19 are educated at the Hanadul special school before transferring to a regular school in South Korea. (Ji Da-gyum/The Korea Herald)