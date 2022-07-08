Hyundai Motor redesigns Brazil-exclusive model HB20

Hyundai HB20 (Hyundai Motor)
Hyundai Motor has launched a completely redesigned HB20 in Brazil, a compact hatchback made exclusively for the Brazilian market.
The 2022 facelift comes three years after Hyundai Motor launched the second generation HB20 in 2019.
While most automakers update their vehicles once every five years or so, the quick update highlights Hyundai’s efforts to maintain HB20‘s position as the most popular passenger car in Brazil.
From January to May this year, a total of 34,897 HB20 units were sold in Brazil, followed by the GM Onix with 29,901 units, and the Fiat Mobi with 26,729 units.
Last year, Hyundai sold 86,455 units of the HB20, outselling the Fiat Argo, which sold 84,644 units, and the Jeep Renegade, which sold 73,913 units.
Hyundai Motor entered the Brazilian auto market in 2012 and in order to effectively tackle the market which had long been dominated by other brands such as Volkswagen and Fiat, it came up with the strategic model HB20.
HB20 is manufactured in Hyundai’s manufacturing plant in Brazil, which is the company’s seventh overseas plant.
Equipped with airbags and air conditioners as basic options, HB20 has been a popular model since its launch in September 2012.
Within just four months of its launch, Hyundai sold over 10 thousand units and the car was named the 2013 Car of the Year in Brazil.
To maintain its position as the top-selling passenger car in Brazil, Hyundai equipped the new HB20 standard with six airbags, traction control, and hill start assist.
On its high trim, a 4.2-inch LCD Supervision Cluster, lane-keeping assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and blind-spot assist systems have also been implemented.
Design-wise, the facelifted HB20 is more angular giving it a sportier look.
Hyundai used a massive grille extension on the front bumper and full-width LED taillights, a revised tailgate, and a new bumper on the rear.
By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com
)