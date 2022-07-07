W3.6tr in early education funds to be reallocated for semiconductor training

Officials speak at the 2022 National Fiscal Strategy Meeting held Thursday. (Yonhap)
Some 3.6 trillion won ($2.8 billion won) earmarked in the Education Ministry budget for early childhood, elementary and secondary education will be reallocated for higher and lifelong education, such as nurturing semiconductor talents, the ministry said Thursday.
The revamped education subsidy plans were put forward “in consideration of the changing education environment,” the ministry said in a statement.
The extra budget will be used to strengthen research and training at universities, to offer lifelong education and to support universities outside of Seoul, the ministry said, adding that nurturing future talents for the semiconductor industry is likely to be one of the main tasks of the reform.
The education authority has been rushing to step up efforts to nurture next-generation talents for the semiconductor industry after President Yoon Suk-yeol called for special measures to boost the industry.
The 3.6 trillion won that is to be redistributed for nurturing semiconductor experts is part of a 68.9 trillion won budget for early childhood, elementary and secondary education. Another 12.2 trillion won has been designated for higher and lifelong education in 2022.
“The level of investment for higher education is relatively low compared to the OECD average,” an official from the ministry said. “We should put much more resources into higher education to strengthen the nation’s competitiveness.”
The reallocated funds will also be used “to ease the limit on the university student quota for departments related to high-tech fields” in response to Yoon’s earlier remarks that the quota made it difficult for institutions to train a sufficient number of graduates in the semiconductor industry.
It also promised to support universities to nurture talents to meet the demand of industries and the community.
The ministry further added that while the local education subsidy has increased almost four times over the past 20 years, the school-age population -- those between ages 6 and 17 -- has decreased by 34 percent, resulting in an imbalance between the support for early childhood, elementary, secondary education and higher, lifelong education.
“We have talked about the reform plan with the heads of education offices, though not in detail,” said Choi Ki-hyuk, head of the ministry’s Local Education Finance Division. Local education offices are in charge of running the budget for local education subsidies.
“Though there can be opposition, the plan has been somewhat discussed with education offices,” he said.
