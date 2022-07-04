 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

Maroon 5 accused of using Rising Sun flag in world tour poster

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Jul 4, 2022 - 13:48       Updated : Jul 4, 2022 - 17:45
Maroon 5 (Universal Music Group)
Maroon 5 (Universal Music Group)
Rock band Maroon 5 has been embroiled in controversy for using the design of a disputed Japanese Rising Sun flag in its world tour poster.

The band recently announced through its official website that it will kick off the tour in Quebec City on Saturday and travel to Asia to perform in Singapore, Seoul, Tokyo, Osaka, Manila and Bangkok. The five-piece act’s Seoul concert is scheduled for Nov. 30 at Gocheok Sky Dome.

While the upcoming visit to Korea marks a return for Maroon 5 after nearly four years, following its last concert in February 2019, many local fans are enraged over the group’s poster that features a design based on Japan’s Rising Sun, though the sun and its rays are in black and white. 

The Rising Sun flag, formerly used by the Japanese Imperial Army, carries a strong negative connotation in Korea. Since the poster was released, many Koreans have flocked to online communities to discuss boycotting the band’s upcoming Seoul concert.

It is not the first time Maroon 5 has faced backlash over the sensitive issue. In 2012, the band used the controversial imagery in the “One More Night” music video. 

A screen capture shows Maroon 5’s upcoming world tour poster from its official website includes a design resembling the Japanese Rising Sun flag. (maroon5.com)
A screen capture shows Maroon 5’s upcoming world tour poster from its official website includes a design resembling the Japanese Rising Sun flag. (maroon5.com)
In 2019, keyboardist Jesse Carmichael engaged in an online tit-for-tat defending the use of the flag. He wrote on social media in support of New York-based singer-songwriter Sean Lennon, the son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, who had posted a photo of his girlfriend wearing a T-shirt with the Rising Sun flag design online.

His actions drew harsh criticism from Korean fans and many turned their backs on the Maroon 5 member.

The popular US rock band has scored numerous hit songs, such as “This Love,” “Sunday Morning,” “Payphone” and “Moves Like Jagger,” that have made the act a household name.

The song “One More Night” released in 2012 is more widely remembered locally as it peaked on the Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 1, having pulled ahead of Psy’s global hit “Gangnam Style” that same year.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114