 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

‘Broker’ wins top prize at Munich International Film Festival

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Jul 3, 2022 - 17:51       Updated : Jul 3, 2022 - 17:51
A screen from “Broker” (CJ ENM)
A screen from “Broker” (CJ ENM)


“Broker,” the first Korean-language film project by Japanese auteur Hirokazu Kore-eda, on Sunday won the top award at the 39th Munich International Film Festival.

According to the festival organizer, the ARRI award, established in 2008, is given to the filmmakers of the best international film in the CineMasters competition section.

An independent three-member jury decides who shall receive the award, worth 50,000 euros ($52,000).

Kore-eda’s “Broker” centers on relationships formed through “baby boxes” installed at churches or institutions in Korea where desperate parents can leave their newborns anonymously.

The film begins with So-young (played by Lee Ji-eun) leaving her baby in front of a baby box at a church. Sang-hyun (played by Song Kang-ho) and Dong-soo (played by Gang Dong-won) secretly steal the baby to sell him to a family who cannot adopt legally. So-young, who returns to the church the next day, finds out that Sang-hyun and Dong-soo have taken her baby. So-young and the two men then go on to search for the right parents for the baby. Meanwhile, a cop, Soo-jin (played by Bae Doo-na), follows the two men.

Established in 1983, the Munich International Film Festival is Germany’s largest summer film festival, which screens some 200 films annually.

Meanwhile, Song won the best actor award at this year‘s Cannes Film Festival for his role as Sang-hyun in “Broker.”

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114