Yoon calls on international community to show stronger will for denuclearization

President Yoon Suk-yeol attends the meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of heads of state and government with partners at the NATO summut on Wednesday in Madrid, Spain. (Yonhap)
MADRID -- President Yoon Suk-yeol has called on the international community to show a stronger will for North Korea’s denuclearization in his three-minute speech at the NATO summit on Wednesday.
This is the first time a South Korean president has spoken on the NATO stage. Yoon was the seventh person to take the podium after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of heads of state and government with partners.
"North Korea's nuclear and missile program clearly violates UN Security Council resolutions,” Yoon was quoted as saying by his office, calling it “a major challenge to peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and the international community.”
“To bring North Korea on the path of denuclearization, it must clearly show that the international community's willingness to denuclearize is stronger than its reckless will to develop nuclear and missile programs.”
He also mentioned a new strategy concept that NATO adopted at this summit. The concept describes the security environment facing the Alliance, reaffirms our values, and spells out NATO’s key purpose of ensuring our collective defense. It further sets out NATO’s three core tasks of deterrence and defense; crisis prevention and management; and cooperative security.
"Today, the international community faces a complex security threat that a single nation cannot solve," Yoon said. “NATO's interest in the Indo-Pacific region, which reflects the new strategic concept, also illustrates this awareness of the problem.”
Since establishing a global partnership in 2006, Korea and NATO have developed security cooperation in the political and military fields, and now Korea will play a greater role and responsibility as a competent country, he said.
"We look forward to close cooperation with NATO allies," he said, referring to economic and cybersecurity. US President Joe Biden continued his speech for the eighth after Yoon.
By Shin Ji-hye
Korea Herald correspondent
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com
)