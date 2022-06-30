 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Yoon calls on international community to show stronger will for denuclearization

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Jun 30, 2022 - 05:57       Updated : Jun 30, 2022 - 06:08
President Yoon Suk-yeol attends the meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of heads of state and government with partners at the NATO summut on Wednesday in Madrid, Spain. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk-yeol attends the meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of heads of state and government with partners at the NATO summut on Wednesday in Madrid, Spain. (Yonhap)


MADRID -- President Yoon Suk-yeol has called on the international community to show a stronger will for North Korea’s denuclearization in his three-minute speech at the NATO summit on Wednesday.

This is the first time a South Korean president has spoken on the NATO stage. Yoon was the seventh person to take the podium after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of heads of state and government with partners.

"North Korea's nuclear and missile program clearly violates UN Security Council resolutions,” Yoon was quoted as saying by his office, calling it “a major challenge to peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and the international community.”

“To bring North Korea on the path of denuclearization, it must clearly show that the international community's willingness to denuclearize is stronger than its reckless will to develop nuclear and missile programs.”

He also mentioned a new strategy concept that NATO adopted at this summit. The concept describes the security environment facing the Alliance, reaffirms our values, and spells out NATO’s key purpose of ensuring our collective defense. It further sets out NATO’s three core tasks of deterrence and defense; crisis prevention and management; and cooperative security.

"Today, the international community faces a complex security threat that a single nation cannot solve," Yoon said. “NATO's interest in the Indo-Pacific region, which reflects the new strategic concept, also illustrates this awareness of the problem.”

Since establishing a global partnership in 2006, Korea and NATO have developed security cooperation in the political and military fields, and now Korea will play a greater role and responsibility as a competent country, he said.

"We look forward to close cooperation with NATO allies," he said, referring to economic and cybersecurity. US President Joe Biden continued his speech for the eighth after Yoon.

By Shin Ji-hye 
Korea Herald correspondent

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114