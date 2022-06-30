Korea, Poland agree to cooperate on defense

President Yoon Suk-yeol meets with Polish President Andrzej Duda on the occasion of attending the NATO summit on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
MADRID -- President Yoon Suk-yeol met with Polish President Andrzej Duda on the occasion of attending the NATO summit and expressed his willingness to expand practical cooperation between the two countries.
After the talks with Poland, Choi Sang-mok, senior secretary for economic affairs, said in a briefing that tangible results are expected soon in the defense sector.
“The defense cooperation between the two countries has been discussed in depth, and we expect practical progress soon,” Choi said. “I think this will be the first achievement of the sales diplomacy (at the summit).”
Recently, Poland conducted due diligence on Korea's weapons systems, including FA-50 fighter jets, K-2 tanks, and K-9 self-propelled artillery.
The two leaders also agreed to seek ways to cooperate on nuclear power and LNG carriers to achieve carbon neutrality and secure energy security, according to the presidential office on Wednesday.
The two countries' leaders assessed that since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1989, trade and investment have been expanded, and cooperation has been expanded in various ways, including infrastructure, energy and defense.
Yoon called for the president’s attention to some 300 Korean companies in the sectors of home appliances, plants, automobile batteries and IT infrastructure in Poland.
By Shin Ji-hye
Korea Herald correspondent
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com
)