[Photo News] First lady in Madrid

First lady Kim Keon-hee is currently in Spain accompanying President Yoon Suk-yeol on a five-day trip to Europe to attend the NATO summit.



After arriving in Madrid on Monday, Kim’s first official activity was a visit to the Korean Cultural Center in the capital city on Tuesday afternoon.



Later in the evening, the presidential couple attended a dinner hosted by Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.







President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee arrive at Madrid-Barajas Airport in Madrid on Monday to attend a NATO summit on his first overseas trip as president. (Yonhap)

First lady Kim Keon-hee (second from left) visits a Korean fashion exhibition held at the South Korean culture center in Madrid on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee arrive at the Royal Palace of Madrid to attend a gala dinner hosted by King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain on Tuesday evening. (Photo provided by the NATO secretariat)





First lady Kim Keon-hee poses with US first lady Jill Biden during a meeting at a dinner hosted by King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain on Tuesday, in this photo released by the South Korean presidential office.