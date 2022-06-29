 Back To Top
National

[Photo News] First lady in Madrid

By Korea Herald
Published : Jun 29, 2022 - 17:23       Updated : Jun 29, 2022 - 17:23
First lady Kim Keon-hee is currently in Spain accompanying President Yoon Suk-yeol on a five-day trip to Europe to attend the NATO summit.

After arriving in Madrid on Monday, Kim’s first official activity was a visit to the Korean Cultural Center in the capital city on Tuesday afternoon. 

Later in the evening, the presidential couple attended a dinner hosted by Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia. 


President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee arrive at Madrid-Barajas Airport in Madrid on Monday to attend a NATO summit on his first overseas trip as president. (Yonhap)
First lady Kim Keon-hee (second from left) visits a Korean fashion exhibition held at the South Korean culture center in Madrid on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee arrive at the Royal Palace of Madrid to attend a gala dinner hosted by King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain on Tuesday evening. (Photo provided by the NATO secretariat)
First lady Kim Keon-hee poses with US first lady Jill Biden during a meeting at a dinner hosted by King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain on Tuesday, in this photo released by the South Korean presidential office.
By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
