Finance

Biz leaders of S. Korea, Japan to hold annual meeting next week after nearly 3-year hiatus

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 29, 2022 - 11:27       Updated : Jun 29, 2022 - 11:27
(The Federation of Korean Industries)
(The Federation of Korean Industries)

Business leaders of South Korea and Japan will hold their annual meeting early next week, the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) said Wednesday, after a nearly three-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Korea-Japan Business Council, co-hosted by the FKI and the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, will take place in Seoul at the FKI headquarters Monday, the FKI said in a release.

More than 20 top business leaders, including the chiefs of the FKI and Keidanren -- Huh Chang-soo and Masakazu Tokura, respectively -- will attend the event, with exploring ways for sustainable bilateral economic cooperation under the new Yoon Suk-yeol government expected to top the agenda, the FKI said.

The meeting has mostly taken place around the fall in the past, but it was canceled for the past two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The last meeting was held in Japan in 2019. (Yonhap)

